Unter aller Kanone: Apples Developer-App erntet scharfe Kritik

I’ve a mixed impression about the Apple Developer macOS application.

On one side I’m thankful that we got *something*, on the other side it saddens me how laggy the whole thing is. Flickering, 100% CPU time. Electron is better in this regard!? pic.twitter.com/6OvJAYlRJT

