Rolle Rückwärts: Netzwerk-Ausnahmen für Apple-Apps fallen weg

The ContentFilterExclusionList list has been removed (in macOS 11.2 beta 2)!!

This means socket filter firewalls (such as LuLu) can now comprehensively monitor & block all network traffic)

Read more: https://t.co/GJXkRA31e7

— patrick wardle (@patrickwardle) January 13, 2021