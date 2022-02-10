Open App Store: Microsoft veröffentlicht Selbstverpflichtung

Im Nachgang der milliardenschweren Übernahme des Spiele-Studios „Activision Blizzard“ durch den Software-Konzern Microsoft hat dieser nun Befürchtungen adressiert, das Unternehmen könnte die zugekauften Inhalte nutzen, um sich ein Apple-ähnliches App-Store-Monopol auf den Vertrieb und die Bereitstellung von Spielen zu sichern.

Microsoft will Regulierern zuvorkommen

Microsoft hat dazu nun eine Selbstverpflichtung veröffentlicht, in der mehrere Prinzipien formuliert werden, auf deren Einhaltung der Konzern in Zukunft genau achten will. Gegliedert in die vier Kategorien „Qualität, Sicherheit und Datenschutz“, „Rechenschaftspflicht“, „Fairness und Transparenz“ und „Developer Choice“ führt Microsoft dabei insgesamt elf Punkte an, die der Konzern im Fokus behalten will.

Eine vorausschauende Strategie, die langfristig dafür sorgen soll, dass sich weder der Microsoft Store unter Windows noch zukünftige Microsoft-Marktplätze für Konsolen-Games, VR-Inhalte und Computerspiele dem selben regulatorischen Druck ausgesetzt sehen, mit dem Apple gerade in zahlreichen Regionen weltweit konfrontiert ist.

So argumentiert Microsoft unter der treffenden Überschrift „Adapting ahead of regulation„, dass die Welt offene App-Märkte benötigt und diese entsprechend offene App-Stores voraussetzen würden. Für diese hätte man nun die Grundsätze erarbeitet.

„Sideloading“ ausdrücklich zugelassen

Mit Blick auf Apples aktuelles Verhalten, verdient dabei der die Entwickler-Community betreffende Abschnitt „Developer Choice“ besondere Aufmerksamkeit. Hier führt Microsoft nicht nur an, dass man Entwickler nicht dazu zwingen werde eigene Bezahlsysteme oder In-App-Zahlungen zu verwenden, auch wird es keine Preisvorgaben geben. Zudem werde man die Entwickler, anders als Apple, nicht daran hindern direkt in den Kontakt mit ihren Kunden zu treten. „Sideloading“, also die Installation von Apps am App Store vorbei, ist ausdrücklich zugelassen.

Microsofts Open App Store Principles