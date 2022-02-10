"Sideloading" ausdrücklich zugelassen
Open App Store: Microsoft veröffentlicht Selbstverpflichtung
Im Nachgang der milliardenschweren Übernahme des Spiele-Studios „Activision Blizzard“ durch den Software-Konzern Microsoft hat dieser nun Befürchtungen adressiert, das Unternehmen könnte die zugekauften Inhalte nutzen, um sich ein Apple-ähnliches App-Store-Monopol auf den Vertrieb und die Bereitstellung von Spielen zu sichern.
Microsoft will Regulierern zuvorkommen
Microsoft hat dazu nun eine Selbstverpflichtung veröffentlicht, in der mehrere Prinzipien formuliert werden, auf deren Einhaltung der Konzern in Zukunft genau achten will. Gegliedert in die vier Kategorien „Qualität, Sicherheit und Datenschutz“, „Rechenschaftspflicht“, „Fairness und Transparenz“ und „Developer Choice“ führt Microsoft dabei insgesamt elf Punkte an, die der Konzern im Fokus behalten will.
Eine vorausschauende Strategie, die langfristig dafür sorgen soll, dass sich weder der Microsoft Store unter Windows noch zukünftige Microsoft-Marktplätze für Konsolen-Games, VR-Inhalte und Computerspiele dem selben regulatorischen Druck ausgesetzt sehen, mit dem Apple gerade in zahlreichen Regionen weltweit konfrontiert ist.
So argumentiert Microsoft unter der treffenden Überschrift „Adapting ahead of regulation„, dass die Welt offene App-Märkte benötigt und diese entsprechend offene App-Stores voraussetzen würden. Für diese hätte man nun die Grundsätze erarbeitet.
„Sideloading“ ausdrücklich zugelassen
Mit Blick auf Apples aktuelles Verhalten, verdient dabei der die Entwickler-Community betreffende Abschnitt „Developer Choice“ besondere Aufmerksamkeit. Hier führt Microsoft nicht nur an, dass man Entwickler nicht dazu zwingen werde eigene Bezahlsysteme oder In-App-Zahlungen zu verwenden, auch wird es keine Preisvorgaben geben. Zudem werde man die Entwickler, anders als Apple, nicht daran hindern direkt in den Kontakt mit ihren Kunden zu treten. „Sideloading“, also die Installation von Apps am App Store vorbei, ist ausdrücklich zugelassen.
Microsofts Open App Store Principles
Quality, Safety, Security & Privacy
- We will enable all developers to access our app store as long as they meet reasonable and transparent standards for quality and safety.
- We will continue to protect the consumers and gamers who use our app store, ensuring that developers meet our standards for security.
- We will continue to respect the privacy of consumers in our app stores, giving them controls to manage their data and how it is used.
Accountability
- We will hold our own apps to the same standards we hold competing apps.
- We will not use any non-public information or data from our app store to compete with developers’ apps.
Fairness and Transparency
- We will treat apps equally in our app store without unreasonable preferencing or ranking of our apps or our business partners’ apps over others.
- We will be transparent about rules for promotion and marketing in our app store and apply these consistently and objectively.
Developer Choice
- We will not require developers in our app store to use our payment system to process in-app payments.
- We will not require developers in our app store to provide more favorable terms in our app store than in other app stores.
- We will not disadvantage developers if they choose to use a payment processing system other than ours or if they offer different terms and conditions in other app stores.
- We will not prevent developers from communicating directly with their customers through their apps for legitimate business purposes, such as pricing terms and product or service offerings.
We also recognize that emerging legislation will apply new rules to companies that both run an app store and control the underlying operating system like Windows. Therefore, we are also committing today that:
- We will continue to enable developers to choose whether they want to deliver their apps for Windows though our app store, from someone else’s store, or “sideloaded” directly from the internet.
- We will continue to give developers timely access to information about the interoperability interfaces for Windows that our own apps use.
- We will enable Windows users to use alternative app stores and third-party apps, including by changing default settings in appropriate categories.