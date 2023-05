„Shipment Zero“: Amazon lässt Klima-Versprechen verschwinden

p lang=“en“ dir=“ltr“>Amazon has abandoned one of its main climate commitments.

Amazon's "Shipment Zero" pledge to make half of all shipments net-zero carbon by 2030 recently disappeared from its website… replaced by a little link to an update that says "we’ve decided to eliminate it." pic.twitter.com/MKcQCIecAB

