"Apple TV+ Summer 2021 & Beyond"

Apple TV+: Neuer Trailer zeigt Sommerprogramm
Um Lust auf den für viele Anwender nach wie vor vollständig kostenfreien Video-Streaming-Dienst Apple TV+ zu machen, hat Cupertino einen neuen Trailer auf der Video-Plattform YouTube veröffentlicht.

Das zweieinhalb Minuten lange Video „Apple TV+ Summer 2021 & Beyond“ wirft einen Blick auf die anstehenden Neuveröffentlichungen und zeigt dabei unter anderem Ausschnitte aus:

The Morning Show (Staffel 2), Ted Lasso (Staffel 2), See (Staffel 2), Truth Be Told (Staffel 2), The Shrink Next Door, Schmigadoon!, Mr. Corman, Trying (Staffel 2), Physical, CODA, Foundation, Invasion, Greyhound, Palmer, Cherry, The Banker, Wolfwalkers, The Year Earth Changed, On the Rocks, Lisey’s Story, Doug Unplugs, The Snoopy Show, Stillwater, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory und Puppy Place.

Um die musikalische Begleitung des Trailer-Medleys kümmert sich der Beach Boys-Song „Wouldn’t It Be Nice“ im Cavalry Remix.
09. Jun 2021


