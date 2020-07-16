Amazons Alexa Echo Buds: Überhitzung möglich – Update verfügbar

Im vergangenen September, zeitgleich mit den Echo Frames (ein Brillengestell mit Alexa) und dem Echo Loop (ein Ring mit Alexa) vorgestellt, sind Amazons In-Ear-Kopfhörer, die Alexa Echo Buds, bislang ausschließlich in den USA erhältlich.

Hier für $129,99 im Angebot, hat Amazon bereits belieferte Kunden nun darauf hingewiesen, dass es beim Laden der Ohrhörer mit Sprachfernsteuerung zu Überhitzungen kommen kann.

In einer am Mittwoch verschickten E-Mail warnt Amazon, dass eine Überhitzung in „sehr seltene Fällen“ möglich ist und hält Kunden dazu an, ein Software-Update zu installieren.

Besitzer der Ohrhörer, dazu zählen auch deutsche Import-Käufer, sollten prüfen, dass die aktuelle System-Version 318119151 installiert ist. Dies geht in der Alexa-App über Geräte > Echo und Alexa > Echo Buds > Info.

Die Ohrhörer werden zur Stunde weiterhin zum Kauf angeboten, allerdings zeichnet die Amazon-Website diese als „vergriffen bis Mitte August“ aus.

Der US-Nachrichtensender CNBC hat die Info-E-Mail des Online-Händlers im Volltext abgedruckt:

We are writing to inform you about an important software update for your Echo Buds.

The safety of our customers is our top priority. We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case. Out of an abundance of caution, we have released a software update that addresses this potential safety risk and improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds’ batteries.

Applying the Software Update

You will automatically receive the update when your Echo Buds connect via Bluetooth to your phone and the Alexa app.

To confirm the update:

· Open the Echo Buds case (ensure both buds are in the case)

· Confirm that your Echo Buds are Bluetooth connected to your phone

· Open the Alexa app and select “Devices” in the bottom right

· Choose “Echo & Alexa” then “Echo Buds”

· Scroll to the “About” section at the bottom of the page

· Confirm that your device is running software version 318119151 or higher

If you have a different software version, follow these instructions to initiate the software update:

· Open the lid of the case with the Echo Buds inside and confirm that they are connected to Bluetooth on your phone and the Alexa app

· Check that your Echo Buds and case are at least 30% charged

· Close the case lid with the Echo Buds inside, and keep within Bluetooth range of your phone for 30 minutes

· Check that the software version is 318119151 or higher, following the instructions above

If you purchased this item for someone else, please notify the recipient immediately and provide them with this information. We regret any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for taking the time to confirm you received the software update. If you have questions about how to apply the update, please contact us at https://www.amazon.com/contact-us.

Sincerely,

The Echo Buds team