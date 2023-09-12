Mit dem Mac-App-Store Download Private LLM wird seit kurzem ein KI-Chatbot im Stil von ChatGPT in Apples Software-Kaufhaus angeboten, der vollständig lokal arbeitet, keine Internetverbindung benötigt und lediglich 3,5 Gigabyte freien Festplatten-Speicher zur Installation voraussetzt.

Nach Angaben der verantwortlichen Entwickler funktioniert Private LLM am besten auf Macs, die mindestens über Apples M1-Chip verfügen. Die Anwendung lässt sich aber auch auf älteren Macs noch problemlos ausführen. Hier merkt mal allerdings schnell, dass die App fast alle zur Verfügung stehenden Ressourcen für sich beansprucht.

Antwortet leider nur auf Englisch

Private LLM wird im Mac App Store zum Einmalkauf für 10 Euro angeboten und kennt weder In-App-Käufe noch Abonnements. Einmal installiert hat der Chatbot beliebig häufig, komplett lokal und anonym genutzt werden, arbeitet allerdings mit einer für deutsche Anwender nicht unerheblichen Einschränkung: Private LLM versteht deutsche Fragen und Aufgabenstellungen, antwortet standardmäßig jedoch auf Englisch – und dies auch dann, wenn man seine Fragen mit dem Hinweis „antworte mir auf Deutsch“ abschließt.

Keien Download-Empfehlung

Was die Güte und Qualität der Textausgaben von Private LLM angeht, scheint diese stark zu variieren und erzeugt auch identische Nachfragen unterschiedliche Antworten. Verglichen mit ChatGPT ist die App eher als Machbarkeitsstudie zu bewerten denn als im Alltag hilfreiche KI. Hier die Antworten auf fünf Testeingaben, die wird nach dem Kauf der App vorgenommen haben:

Erkläre in kurzen, prägnanten Strichpunkten das Gefangenendilemma.

The prisoner’s dilemma is a classic example in game theory where two rational individuals are faced with the decision to cooperate or betray each other. If both individuals decide to cooperate, they will receive a lower reward than if one of them betrays the other and receives a higher reward. This creates a situation where it may be better for both parties to betray each other rather than cooperate, leading to a negative outcome for both parties involved.

Wie bereitet man üblicherweise einen schwarzen Tee zu.

To prepare a black tea, one typically starts by boiling water and then pouring it into a teapot. Add one tea bag to the hot water and let it steep for 3-5 minutes depending on desired strength. Remove the tea bag from the pot and serve with milk and sugar if desired.

Gib mir drei Beispiele für so genannte Teekesselchen-Wörter.

Some examples of teapot-shaped words are „steep,“ „brew,“ and „simmer.“ These all refer to the process of preparing tea in a teapot.

Reime eine Wettervorhersage für einen warmen Sommertag.

On this warm summer day, we can expect sunshine and scattered clouds with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. There may be a slight breeze from the southwest, making it feel slightly cooler than usual. Overall, it’s going to be a beautiful day for outdoor activities!

I need a possible intro for a letter, excusing me for work because of a hang-over. It shuld be funny and short.