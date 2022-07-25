ifun.de — Apple News seit 2001. 34 131 Artikel

Neue Staffeln noch in diesem Jahr

Apple TV+ mit neuen Trailern für „See“ und „Mythic Quest“

Apple TV+ schickt mit „See“ und „Mythic Quest“ zwei erfolgreiche Eigenproduktionen in die nächste Runde. Die neue Staffel von „See“ startet bereits im kommenden Monat und im Herbst will Apple den Serienerfolg „Mythic Quest“ fortführen.

Die für den 26. August angesetzte dritte Staffel von „See“ wird Apple zufolge auch gleichzeitig die letzte Staffel sein. Mit der Ankündigung verbunden hat Apple auch den offiziellen Trailer für das finale Kapitel des postapokalyptischen TV-Dramas angekündigt. Die insgesamt acht neuen Folgen werden von Ende August an im Wochenrhythmus veröffentlicht.

The stakes have never been higher for Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) and his tribe, as a new form of warfare threatens to destroy the world as they know it. SEE is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Im Herbst soll es dann auch bei der Comedy-Serie „Mythic Quest“ weitergehen. Hier hat Apple ebenfalls den Start der dritten Staffel angekündigt, hält sich aber eine darüber hinausgehende Fortsetzung offen. Die neue Staffel von „Mythic Quest“ wird im Herbst mit insgesamt zehn neuen Folgen erscheinen.

25. Jul 2022 um 10:39 Uhr von Chris


