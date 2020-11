Vergeigte macOS-Auslieferung legte etliche Macs lahm

Hey Apple users:

If you're now experiencing hangs launching apps on the Mac, I figured out the problem using Little Snitch.

It's trustd connecting to https://t.co/FzIGwbGRan

Denying that connection fixes it, because OCSP is a soft failure.

(Disconnect internet also fixes.) pic.twitter.com/w9YciFltrb

— Jeff Johnson (@lapcatsoftware) November 12, 2020