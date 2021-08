Mit macOS 12 und SharePlay: Echtzeit Untertitel für FaceTime-Gespräche

The real-time translations in Navi are starting to work nicely! Would love to have a test call with someone who speaks a foreign language (need to be on Monterey).

More beta slots opening tonight 👉🏻 https://t.co/hPNDHT0PLy pic.twitter.com/l6yDFROe4b

— Jordi Bruin (@jordibruin) August 10, 2021