dns0.eu startet: Europäischer DNS-Dienst mit Jugend-Filter

We are launching the first 100% 🇪🇺 European public DNS resolver!

Free, sovereign and operated by an independent non-profit organization based in France.

Thanks to @NextDNS, @bambenek, @BforeAi, @abuse_ch, @_ANEXIA, @gandibar who helped us launch!

