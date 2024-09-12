Neue Aktionen und Möglichkeiten
Apple Kurzbefehle: Das ist neu unter macOS 15, iOS und iPadOS 18
Mit der Freigabe der neuen Betriebssysteme iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 und visionOS 2 am 16. September wird Apple auch die hauseigene Kurzbefehle-Applikation umfassend aktualisieren. Ihr könnt euch über zahlreiche neue Aktionen und Verbesserungen freuen, die den Einsatz der Automatisierungs-App auf allen Systemen und Geräten vereinfachen und erweitern sollen.
Apple zufolge wurden viele neue Funktionen eingeführt. Im Bereich Barrierefreiheit könnt ihr auf iOS und visionOS Schalter steuern und auf macOS vergrößerte Textanzeigen aktivieren. In der Freeform-App lassen sich nun Boards erstellen und öffnen, während die Journal-App das Erstellen und Suchen von Einträgen oder Audioaufzeichnungen ermöglicht. Für iOS und iPadOS wurde zudem ein Fokusfilter für Musik hinzugefügt, die Wallet-App erlaubt nun den direkten Zugriff auf hinterlegte Karten.
Zu den plattformübergreifenden Neuerungen gehören die Möglichkeit, Kurzbefehle-Ordner zu erstellen sowie Links zu Kurzbefehlen über iCloud zu teilen. Auch könnt ihr Kurzbefehle direkt auf den Home-Bildschirm von iOS und iPadOS hinzufügen.
Neue Symbole, aktualisiertes Interface
Einige bestehende Aktionen wurden überarbeitet. So kann die „Wenn“-Aktion nun mehrere Bedingungen gleichzeitig prüfen, in der Erinnerungen-App lassen sich jetzt alle Listen öffnen. Die Musikerkennung ist nun auch auf der Apple Watch verfügbar, während die „Seite anhören“-Funktion in visionOS integriert wurde.
Darüber hinaus wurde die Benutzeroberfläche der Kurzbefehle-App optimiert. Apple verspricht schnellere Suchergebnisse und eine bessere Kategorisierung von Aktionen. Auf macOS wurde die Navigation über die Tastatur erweitert, zudem stehen über 200 neue Symbole für die Personalisierung vorhandener Kurzbefehle zur Verfügung.
Abgerundet wird das Update durch die neue Kurzbefehle-Steuerung im Kontrollzentrum, die frei konfiguriert werden kann. Alle Änderungen im Detail listet Apple im neu veröffentlichten Support-Dokument #121131 (“What’s new in Shortcuts for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2”).
New actions
Accessibility
-
“Set Switch Control Switch State” can manipulate switches on iOS and visionOS
“Set Hover Text Enabled” can now enable or disable displaying larger versions of text on macOS
Freeform
“Create Board” and “Open Board” are available on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS
Journal
“Create Entry,” “Create Audio Entry,” and “Search Entries” are available on iOS and iPadOS
Magnifier
“Describe This,” “Detect Items,” “Start Point & Speak,” “Open Reader,” and “Start Activity” are available on iOS and iPadOS
Music
“Set Music Focus Filter” is available on iOS and iPadOS
Wallet
“Open Card” is is available on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS
Shortcuts
-
“Create Folder” and “Create iCloud Link for Shortcut” are available on all platforms
“Add Shortcut to Home Screen” is available on iOS and iPadOS
Updated Actions
For those building custom shortcuts, some actions have been updated:
-
“If” now supports evaluating multiple conditions at once, combining them with Any or All
-
“If” now supports selecting date and time values inline
-
“Open Smart List” can now open any Reminders list
-
“Match Text” now indicates invalid regular expressions above the keyboard
-
“Recognize Music” support has been expanded to watchOS
“Listen to Page” support has been expanded to visionOS
Shortcuts editor
For those building custom shortcuts, some changes have been made to the shortcut editor:
-
Faster search, improved categorization, and other enhancements to finding actions
-
Actions can be pinned for quick access
-
Keyboard navigation support has been expanded on macOS, including ⌘F for search, navigation with the tab and arrow keys, and more
-
Over 200 new icon glyphs allow greater expressivity in your shortcut icons, including animals, sports, home devices, and more
Improved performance and reliability
Control Center
Control Center now includes a Shortcuts Control that can be configured to run any available shortcut or open apps