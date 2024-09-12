Apple Kurzbefehle: Das ist neu unter macOS 15, iOS und iPadOS 18

Mit der Freigabe der neuen Betriebssysteme iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 und visionOS 2 am 16. September wird Apple auch die hauseigene Kurzbefehle-Applikation umfassend aktualisieren. Ihr könnt euch über zahlreiche neue Aktionen und Verbesserungen freuen, die den Einsatz der Automatisierungs-App auf allen Systemen und Geräten vereinfachen und erweitern sollen.

Neue Aktionen und Möglichkeiten

Apple zufolge wurden viele neue Funktionen eingeführt. Im Bereich Barrierefreiheit könnt ihr auf iOS und visionOS Schalter steuern und auf macOS vergrößerte Textanzeigen aktivieren. In der Freeform-App lassen sich nun Boards erstellen und öffnen, während die Journal-App das Erstellen und Suchen von Einträgen oder Audioaufzeichnungen ermöglicht. Für iOS und iPadOS wurde zudem ein Fokusfilter für Musik hinzugefügt, die Wallet-App erlaubt nun den direkten Zugriff auf hinterlegte Karten.

Zu den plattformübergreifenden Neuerungen gehören die Möglichkeit, Kurzbefehle-Ordner zu erstellen sowie Links zu Kurzbefehlen über iCloud zu teilen. Auch könnt ihr Kurzbefehle direkt auf den Home-Bildschirm von iOS und iPadOS hinzufügen.

Neue Symbole, aktualisiertes Interface

Einige bestehende Aktionen wurden überarbeitet. So kann die „Wenn“-Aktion nun mehrere Bedingungen gleichzeitig prüfen, in der Erinnerungen-App lassen sich jetzt alle Listen öffnen. Die Musikerkennung ist nun auch auf der Apple Watch verfügbar, während die „Seite anhören“-Funktion in visionOS integriert wurde.

Darüber hinaus wurde die Benutzeroberfläche der Kurzbefehle-App optimiert. Apple verspricht schnellere Suchergebnisse und eine bessere Kategorisierung von Aktionen. Auf macOS wurde die Navigation über die Tastatur erweitert, zudem stehen über 200 neue Symbole für die Personalisierung vorhandener Kurzbefehle zur Verfügung.

Abgerundet wird das Update durch die neue Kurzbefehle-Steuerung im Kontrollzentrum, die frei konfiguriert werden kann. Alle Änderungen im Detail listet Apple im neu veröffentlichten Support-Dokument #121131 (“What’s new in Shortcuts for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11 and visionOS 2”).