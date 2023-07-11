ifun.de — Apple News seit 2001. 36 279 Artikel

Eufy, Solix, Soundcore und Co.

Prime Day: Die Anker-Highlights und alle 211 Anker-Deals im Detail

Artikel auf Mastodon teilen.
 3 Kommentare 3

Der Zubehör-Anbieter Anker ist mittlerweile sehr breit aufgestellt. Neben dem Kerngeschäft der Marke Anker Charging, die sich vor allem auf Ladegeräte, Ladekabel, Akkus und Netzteile zum Laden von iPhone, iPad und Co. konzentriert, wurden mittlerweile sechs zusätzliche Tochtermarken mit anderen Betätigungsfeldern aus selbem Haus etabliert.

Anker Marken

Anker Charging

Prime-Day-Highlights der Marke Anker Charging sind der neue 3-in-1 MagGo Charger, der iPhone und Apple Watch mit maximaler Geschwindigkeit drahtlos lädt.

AnkerWork

Die Marke AnkerWork hat sich auf Büro und Homeoffice-Ausstattungen für Rechner-Arbeitsplätze konzentriert und bietet drahtlose Mikrofone für Interviews, Headsets und Kameras an.

AnkerMake

Mit AnkerMake hat Anker erst kürzlich eine Marke für 3D-Drucker aus der Taufe gehoben, die mit dem Make M5 aktuell erst ein Modell anbietet, sich hier allerdings über gutes Feedback aus der Community freut.

Eufy

Mit Eufy hat Anker schon frühzeitig eine Hausgeräte-Marke ausgekoppelt, die inzwischen zwei Sparten bedient. Von Eufy Security werden zahlreiche Heim-Überwachungskameras angeboten, deren Einsatz wir aus eigener Erfahrung durchaus empfehlen können. Eufy Clean hingegen hat sich auf die Fertigung von Saugrobotern aber auch handgeführten Nass-Saugern und Autostaubsaugern spezialisiert.

Soundcore

Unter dem Label Soundcore bietet Anker seine Audio-Produkte an. Dazu zählen Lautsprecher, Kopfhörer, mobile Bluetooth-Speaker und True-Wireless-Ohrhörer.

Nebula

Alles was in der Kategorie der Beamer bzw. Projektoren zu Hause ist trägt bei Anker die Bezeichnung Nebula.

Anker Power

Anker Solix

Jüngste Marke im Anker-Portfolio Anker Solix. Unter dem Solix-Banner sammelt Anker seine Powerstations, die Bakonkraftwerke, die tragbaren Solar-Panele und die neuen Kühlboxen mit integriertem Akku.

Die 211 Prime-Day-Angebote speisen sich aus all diesen Marken und bringen in den kommenden 48 Stunden zahlreichen Bestpreise auf den Markt, die nur so lange verfügbar sind, wie der Vorrat reicht. Wir haben alle Deals im Anschluss nach den jeweiligen Anker-Marken sortiert.

Anker: Alle 211 Prime-Day-Angebote

Eufy Hausgeräte

Eufy Überwachungskameras

Soundcore (Lautsprecher)

Soundcore (Kopfhörer)

AnkerWork

Nebula Projektoren

AnkerMake

Anker Solix (Balkonkraftwerke)

Anker Solix (Powerstations, Solarpanel, Kühlboxen)/h2>

Anker Charging (Kabel)

Anker Charging (Akkus und Powerbanks)

Anker Charging (Ladegeräte)

Dieser Artikel enthält Affiliate-Links. Wer darüber einkauft unterstützt uns mit einem Teil des unveränderten Kaufpreises. Was ist das?
11. Jul 2023 um 00:00 Uhr von Nicolas Fehler gefunden?


    Zum Absenden des Formulars muss Google reCAPTCHA geladen werden.
    Google reCAPTCHA Datenschutzerklärung

    Google reCAPTCHA laden
    Du bist beim aktuellsten Artikel angekommen.
    Glückwunsch, und36.279 weitere hätten wir noch.
    3 Kommentare bisher. Dieser Unterhaltung fehlt Deine Stimme.
    Abonnieren
    Benachrichtige mich bei
    3 Comments
    Älteste Kommentare
    Neuste Kommentare Meiste Stimmen
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments
    ifun.de ist das dienstälteste europäische Onlineportal rund um Apples Lifestyle-Produkte.
    Wir informieren täglich über Aktuelles und Interessantes aus der Welt rund um iPad, iPod, Mac und sonstige Dinge, die uns gefallen.
    Insgesamt haben wir 36279 Artikel in den vergangenen 7930 Tagen veröffentlicht. Und es werden täglich mehr.     ifun.de — Love it or leave it   ·   Copyright © 2023 aketo GmbH   ·   Impressum   ·   Cookie Einstellungen   ·   Datenschutz   ·   Safari-Push aketo GmbH Powered by SysEleven