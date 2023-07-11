Eufy, Solix, Soundcore und Co.
Prime Day: Die Anker-Highlights und alle 211 Anker-Deals im Detail
Der Zubehör-Anbieter Anker ist mittlerweile sehr breit aufgestellt. Neben dem Kerngeschäft der Marke Anker Charging, die sich vor allem auf Ladegeräte, Ladekabel, Akkus und Netzteile zum Laden von iPhone, iPad und Co. konzentriert, wurden mittlerweile sechs zusätzliche Tochtermarken mit anderen Betätigungsfeldern aus selbem Haus etabliert.
Anker Charging
Prime-Day-Highlights der Marke Anker Charging sind der neue 3-in-1 MagGo Charger, der iPhone und Apple Watch mit maximaler Geschwindigkeit drahtlos lädt.
- Ladestationen: Anker 737 MagGo Charger (-35%)
- PowerBanks: Anker 737 PowerBank mit Display für 116,99 Euro (-22%)
AnkerWork
Die Marke AnkerWork hat sich auf Büro und Homeoffice-Ausstattungen für Rechner-Arbeitsplätze konzentriert und bietet drahtlose Mikrofone für Interviews, Headsets und Kameras an.
- Mikrofon: AnkerWork M650 für 199 Euro (-26%)
AnkerMake
Mit AnkerMake hat Anker erst kürzlich eine Marke für 3D-Drucker aus der Taufe gehoben, die mit dem Make M5 aktuell erst ein Modell anbietet, sich hier allerdings über gutes Feedback aus der Community freut.
- 3D-Drucker: AnkerMake M5 für 599 Euro (-17,6%)
Eufy
Mit Eufy hat Anker schon frühzeitig eine Hausgeräte-Marke ausgekoppelt, die inzwischen zwei Sparten bedient. Von Eufy Security werden zahlreiche Heim-Überwachungskameras angeboten, deren Einsatz wir aus eigener Erfahrung durchaus empfehlen können. Eufy Clean hingegen hat sich auf die Fertigung von Saugrobotern aber auch handgeführten Nass-Saugern und Autostaubsaugern spezialisiert.
- Intelligente Körperwaage P3: 69,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- eufy Solo IndoorCam P24: 34,99 statt 49,99 Euro
Soundcore
Unter dem Label Soundcore bietet Anker seine Audio-Produkte an. Dazu zählen Lautsprecher, Kopfhörer, mobile Bluetooth-Speaker und True-Wireless-Ohrhörer.
- Lautsprecher: soundcore Motion X600 für 149 Euro (-25%)
- Ohrhörer: soundcore Liberty 4 für 99,99 Euro (-33%)
Nebula
Alles was in der Kategorie der Beamer bzw. Projektoren zu Hause ist trägt bei Anker die Bezeichnung Nebula.
- Mobiler Beamer: Nebula Capsule 3 Laser für 649,99 Euro (-23,5%)
Anker Solix
Jüngste Marke im Anker-Portfolio Anker Solix. Unter dem Solix-Banner sammelt Anker seine Powerstations, die Bakonkraftwerke, die tragbaren Solar-Panele und die neuen Kühlboxen mit integriertem Akku.
- Powerstation: Anker PowerHouse 757 für 799 Euro! (-47%!)
- Balkonkraftwerke: 25% auf alle Anker SOLIX BKWs
- Gefrierschrank: EverFrost 30 für 749 Euro (-12%)
Die 211 Prime-Day-Angebote speisen sich aus all diesen Marken und bringen in den kommenden 48 Stunden zahlreichen Bestpreise auf den Markt, die nur so lange verfügbar sind, wie der Vorrat reicht. Wir haben alle Deals im Anschluss nach den jeweiligen Anker-Marken sortiert.
Anker: Alle 211 Prime-Day-Angebote
Eufy Hausgeräte
- eufy Lumi Stick-On Nachtlicht
19,49 statt 26,99 Euro
- Anker Bolder LC90 LED Taschenlampe
28,99 statt 36,99 Euro
- eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid Saugroboter
227 statt 299 Euro
- eufy MACH V1
449 statt 599 Euro
- eufy MACH V1 Ultra
699 statt 799 Euro
- Anker Bolder LC40 Taschenlampe
23,99 statt 29,99 Euro
- eufy Handstaubsauger, HomeVac H11
37,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- eufy Handstaubsauger, HomeVac H11 (grün)
37,99 statt 54,99 Euro
- eufy Clean HomeVac H20 (schwarz)
89,99 statt 119,99 Euro
- eufy Clean N930
119,99 statt 199,99 Euro
- eufy Handstaubsauger, HomeVac H30 Infinity (weiß)
99,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- eufy Lumi 3 Pack LED Nachtlicht
17,99 statt 23,99 Euro
- Smart Scale P3
69,99 statt 89,99 Euro
Eufy Überwachungskameras
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C (2er Bundle)
139,99 statt 209,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C (Einzeln)
59,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C (3er Bundle)
189,99 statt 299,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro
179,99 statt 279,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (ohne Homebase)
79,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (4er Bundle)
349,99 statt 499,99 Euro
- eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3
399 statt 549 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam 3 (Einzeln)
179 statt 249 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C
329,99 statt 499,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (Einzeln)
129,99 statt 199,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (3er Bundle)
439,99 statt 629,99 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (4er Bundle)
539,99 statt 739,99 Euro
- eufy Security S230 SoloCam S40
119,99 statt 169,99 Euro
- eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K
99,99 statt 159,99 Euro
- eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual
179 statt 249 Euro
- eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual (ohne Homebase)
139 statt 189 Euro
- eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24
34,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- eufy Security Solo OutdoorCam C24
59,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- eufy Security SpaceView Babyphone
129,99 statt 179,99 Euro
- eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
179 statt 249 Euro
- eufy Security eufyCam Solar Panel
34,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Pro Security
109,99 statt 169,99 Euro
- eufy Security überwachungskamera aussen S220 SoloCam
79,99 statt 129,99 Euro
- eufy Security SmartTrack Link
16,99 statt 24,99 Euro
- eufy Security SmartTrack Link (2er Pack)
29,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- eufy Security SmartTrack Link (4er Pack)
54,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- eufy security SmartTrack Card
19,99 statt 29,99 Euro
- eufy Security 4G LTE Starlight
139,99 statt 239,99 Euro
- eufy Security 4G LTE Starlight (mit SIM)
159,99 statt 259,99 Euro
Soundcore (Lautsprecher)
- Soundcore 2 (Schwarz)
28,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore 2 (Blau)
31,99 statt 45,99 Euro
- Soundcore 2 (Rot)
31,99 statt 45,99 Euro
- Soundcore Motion x600
149,99 statt 199,99 Euro
- Soundcore Boost
42,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Soundcore Motion Boom
62,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus
109,99 statt 179,99 Euro
- Anker Flare 2
59,99 statt 79,99 Euro
Soundcore (Kopfhörer)
- Soundcore P2 Mini (schwarz)
23,99 statt 29,99 Euro
- Soundcore P2 Mini (weiß)
27,99 statt 34,99 Euro
- Soundcore P2 Mini (blau)
27,99 statt 34,99 Euro
- Soundcore P2 Mini (rosa)
27,99 statt 34,99 Euro
- Soundcore P2 Mini (grün)
27,99 statt 34,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life P3 (schwarz)
52,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life P3 (weiß)
52,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life P3 (blau)
52,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Soundcore Liberty 4 (schwarz)
99,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Liberty 4 (weiß)
99,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Liberty 4 (blau)
99,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space A40 (schwarz)
64,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space A40 (weiß)
64,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space A40 (blau)
64,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (schwarz)
71,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (weiß)
71,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Soundcore A20i (schwarz)
25,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore A20i (weiß-lila)
25,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore A20i (weiß)
25,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore P20i (schwarz)
19,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore P20i (weiß)
19,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space Q45 (schwarz)
104,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space Q45 (weiß)
104,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Space Q45 (blau)
104,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q30 (schwarz)
52,99 statt 79,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q30 (blau)
52,99 statt 79,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q20i (schwarz)
39,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q20i (blau)
39,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q35 (schwarz)
79,99 statt 129,99 Euro
- Soundcore Life Q35 (blau)
79,99 statt 129,99 Euro
- Soundcore Sport X10 (schwarz)
64,99 statt 91,99 Euro
- Soundcore Sport X10 (weiß)
64,99 statt 91,99 Euro
- Soundcore Sport X10 (rot)
64,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- Soundcore VR P10
59,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- Soundcore Sleep A10
99,99 statt 129,99 Euro
AnkerWork
- Anker PowerConf S330
49,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Anker PowerConf S3
69,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- Anker PowerConf S500
159,99 statt 209,98 Euro
- Anker PowerConf C300
74,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- AnkerWork B600 Videobar Webcam
159,99 statt 219,99 Euro
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K
49,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- AnkerWork M650 (schwarz)
199,99 statt 269,99 Euro
- AnkerWork M650 (weiß)
199,99 statt 269,99 Euro
Nebula Projektoren
- Nebula Capsule
249,99 statt 349,99 Euro
- Nebula Capsule Max
379,99 statt 499,99 Euro
- NEBULA Cosmos Full HD
549,99 statt 699,99 Euro
- Nebula Cosmos Max 4K
849,99 statt 1399,99 Euro
- Nebula Cosmos Laser Full HD
899,99 statt 1299,99 Euro
- Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
1399,99 statt 1799,99 Euro
- Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
649,99 statt 849,99 Euro
AnkerMake
- AnkerMake M5
599,99 statt 849 Euro
Anker Solix (Balkonkraftwerke)
- Anker SOLIX RS40P Balkonkraftwerk, Einzelset ohne Halterung
599,25 statt 799 Euro
- Anker SOLIX RS40P Balkonkraftwerk, Set ohne Halterung
899,25 statt 1199 Euro
- Anker SOLIX RS40 Balkonkraftwerk, Einzelset ohne Halterung
449,25 statt 599 Euro
- Anker SOLIX RS40 Balkonkraftwerk, Set ohne Halterung,
599,25 statt 799 Euro
- Anker SOLIX RS40P Balkonkraftwerk, Set für Neigungsmontage
1041,75 statt 1389 Euro
- Anker SOLIX RS40 Balkonkraftwerk, Set für Neigungsmontage
741,75 statt 989 Euro
Anker Solix (Powerstations, Solarpanel, Kühlboxen)
- Anker EverFrost 30
749 statt 849 Euro
- Anker EverFrost 40
799 statt 899 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 521
219,99 statt 369,99 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 521 + 1x 100W Solarpanel
419,99 statt 679,99 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 535
439,99 statt 699,99 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 535 + 1x 100W Solarpanel
639,99 statt 999 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 555
849 statt 1199 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 555 + 2x 100W Solarpanel
1249 statt 1699 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 555 + 1x 100W Solarpanel
1049 statt 1399 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 757
799 statt 1499 Euro
- Anker PowerHouse 555 + 3x 100W Solarpanel
1549 statt 2399 Euro
- Anker SOLIX F1200 + 1x 100W Solarpanel
1149 statt 1799 Euro
- Anker SOLIX F2000 (ehemals PowerHouse 767)
1799 statt 2499 Euro
- Anker SOLIX F2000 + 2x 200W Solarpanel
2799 statt 3499 Euro
- Anker SOLIX F2000 + Extra-Akku Anker 760
2849 statt 3699 Euro
- Anker SOLIX F2000 + 1x 200W Solarpanel
2349 statt 2999 Euro
- Extra-Akku Anker 760
1299 statt 1699 Euro
- Ankr 625 100W Solarpanel
209,99 statt 369,99 Euro
- Anker 531 200W Solarpanel
509,15 statt 599 Euro
- Anker PowerPort Solar Ladegerät 21W
66,49 statt 94,99 Euro
- Anker Carrying Case Tragetasche für PowerHouse 521
42,49 statt 49,99 Euro
- Anker Carrying Case Tragetasche für PowerHouse 535
71,99 statt 89,99 Euro
Anker Charging (Kabel)
- Anker Adapter High-Speed Datenübertragung, USB-C auf USB 3.0
7,99 statt 11,99 Euro
- Anker PowerExpand+ USB-C auf HDMI Adapter
13,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- Anker PowerExpand USB-C auf Gigabit Ethernet Adapter
14,99 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker 2-in-1 USB-C Speicherkartenleser
9,99 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0
12,59 statt 17,99 Euro
- Anker 4-Port USB 3.0
22,49 statt 29,99 Euro
- Anker 555 USB-C Docking Hub (8-in-1)
52,49 statt 69,99 Euro
- Anker 565 11-in-1 USB-C Hub
62,99 statt 89,99 Euro
- Anker 341 USB-C Hub
39,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Anker 343 USB C Hub
51,99 statt 64,99 Euro
- Anker 547 USB-C Hub (7-in-2)
34,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1)
199,99 statt 249,99 Euro
- Anker 778 Thunderbolt Dockingstation (12-in-1)
284,99 statt 379,99 Euro
- Anker Docking Station 777 Thunderbolt (Apex, 12-in-1, Thunderbolt 4)
279,99 statt 399,99 Euro
- Anker® 2.4G Wireless vertikale ergonomische Maus
17,99 statt 25,99 Euro
- Anker magnetische Kabelhalterung (blau)
9,74 statt 12,99 Euro
- Anker magnetische Kabelhalterung (schwarz)
10,49 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker magnetische Kabelhalterung (weiß)
10,49 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Kabel (2er Set, 90cm)
6,39 statt 7,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Kabel (2er Set, 180cm)
7,99 statt 9,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Kabel (90cm)
5,94 statt 7,99 Euro
- Anker New Nylon USB C auf USB C Ladekabel (3m)
12,74 statt 16,99 Euro
- Anker 333 USB C auf USB C Ladekabel (1,8m)
15,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- Anker 543 USB-C auf USB-C Ladekabel (90cm – schwarz)
9,99 statt 15,99 Euro
- Anker 543 USB-C auf USB-C Ladekabel (90cm – grün)
9,99 statt 15,99 Euro
- Anker USB C auf Lightning Kabel (90cm)
8,99 statt 12,99 Euro
- Anker USB C auf Lightning Kabel (180cm)
11,99 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker 331 USB-C auf Lightning Kabel (3m)
16,99 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, schwarz)
13,49 statt 17,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, weiß)
13,49 statt 17,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (180cm, schwarz)
16,49 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (180cm, weiß)
16,49 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, blau)
13,59 statt 15,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, mauve)
13,59 statt 15,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, lavendel)
13,59 statt 15,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (90cm, mint)
13,59 statt 17,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (180cm, rosa)
16,99 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (180cm, mauve)
16,99 statt 21,99 Euro
- Anker PowerLine III Flow, USB-C auf Lightning (180cm, gelb)
16,99 statt 21,99 Euro
Anker Charging (Akkus und Powerbanks)
- Anker 335 PowerBank (PowerCore 20k)
39,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000
23,49 statt 29,99 Euro
- Anker Powerbank 337 (PowerCore 26K)
49,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Anker 321 Powerbank (PowerCore 5K)
18,99 statt 24,99 Euro
- Anker 737 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K)
116,99 statt 149,99 Euro
- Anker 622 MagGo magnetische PowerBank
39,99 statt 54,99 Euro
- Anker 537 Powerbank (PowerCore 24K)
79,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- Anker 737 Powerbank(PowerCore 26K
99,99 statt 129,99 Euro
- Anker 633 MagGo magnetische PowerBank
52,24 statt 69,99 Euro
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD
89,99 statt 119,99 Euro
- Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
36,99 statt 49,99 Euro
- Anker 321 Magnetic Battery (PowerCore Magnetic 5K)
25,64 statt 35,99 Euro
- Anker Portable Charger, 347 Powerbank (PowerCore 40K)
74,99 statt 99,99 Euro
- Anker 325 Powerbank
30,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Anker 323 Powerbank
22,39 statt 27,99 Euro
- Anker 621 Powerbank mit integriertem Lightning-Stecker
28,79 statt 35,99 Euro
- Anker 523 Powerbank
29,99 statt 39,99 Euro
Anker Charging (Ladegeräte)
- Anker PowerPort Mini Duales Wandladegerät
10,49 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker 511 (Nano) 20W
12,59 statt 17,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Ladegerät 47W, 523 Charger (Nano 3) – weiß
27,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Ladegerät 47W, 523 Charger (Nano 3) – schwarz
27,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W, 511 Ladegerät (Nano 3) – schwarz
17,49 statt 24,99 Euro
- Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W, 511 Ladegerät (Nano 3) – weiß
17,49 statt 24,99 Euro
- Anker USB C GaN Charger 30W, 511 Ladegerät (Nano 3) – lila
17,49 statt 24,99 Euro
- Anker USB-C 323 Ladegerät
20,99 statt 29,99 Euro
- Anker Ace 313 Ladegerät für Samsung
18,19 statt 25,99 Euro
- Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wandladegerät
38,49 statt 54,99 Euro
- Anker Nano II 65W USB-C Ladegerät
30,09 statt 42,99 Euro
- Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W (schwarz)
39,99 statt 59 Euro
- Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W (gold)
39,99 statt 59,99 Euro
- Anker 737 GaNPrime 120W
66,49 statt 94,99 Euro
- Anker USB C Car Charger (52,5W)
18,19 statt 25,99 Euro
- Anker 320 Car Charger (24W)
10,49 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker USB-C 535 Car Charger (67W)
34,49 statt 45,99 Euro
- Anker 313 Kabelloses Ladepad
10,49 statt 14,99 Euro
- Anker 315 Wireless Charger
11,89 statt 16,99 Euro
- Anker 313 Induktive Ladestation
17,49 statt 24,99 Euro
- Anker 335 Wireless Charger, einklappbare 3-in-1 kabellose Ladestation
27,99 statt 39,99 Euro
- Anker 313 magnetisches kabelloses Ladepad
13,99 statt 19,99 Euro
- Anker 533, magnetische Ladestation mit 20W Ladegerät
48,99 statt 69,99 Euro
- Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 kabellose Ladestation)
97,49 statt 149,99 Euro
- Anker 613 Magnetisches Kabelloses Ladegerät (MagGo)
45,73 statt 65,34 Euro
- Anker 620 Magnetic Phone Grip (MagGo)
19,19 statt 23,99 Euro