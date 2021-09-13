Installation dringend empfohlen
Sicherheitsupdates auch für macOS Big Sur und Catalina
Gemeinsam mit der Freigabe von iOS 14.8 stehen auch Sicherheits-Updates für weitere Apple-Betriebssysteme zur Installation bereit. Apple hat einen Tag vor dem „Califorina Streaming“-Event auch iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2 und macOS Big Sur 11.6 sowie als Security Update 2021-005 macOS Catalina zum Download freigegeben.
Mit Blick auf die Apple im Zusammenhang mit den Aktualisierungen veröffentlichten Informationen scheint es ratsam, die Updates zeitnah zu installieren. Mit den Updates werden Sicherheitslücken geschlossen, die aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach bereits aktiv ausgenutzt werden. Apples englischsprachige Supportdokumente listen die folgenden Schwachstellen:
- CoreGraphics – Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab
- WebKit – Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher